9 months ago
Fed's Kaplan says U.S. central bank near to raising rates
November 18, 2016 / 1:01 PM / 9 months ago

Fed's Kaplan says U.S. central bank near to raising rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dallas Fed Bank President Robert Kaplan on Friday reiterated that he thinks it is nearly time for the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates.

"I think, and I've been saying, we're at the point where we're ready to remove some accommodation in the near future," Kaplan said in a television interview with Fox Business Network. "I still feel that way heading into December."

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates at its next policy meeting on Dec. 13-14.

Kaplan has a vote on the Fed's rate-setting committee next year.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir, Editing by Franklin Paul

