Fed's Kaplan sees rate hikes ahead, and no recession

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Thursday repeated his view that the U.S. central bank ought to begin raising rates soon.

Predicting no recession around the corner, Kaplan said the U.S. consumer is in good shape and will drive GDP growth at about a 2-percent annual pace even without any new economic policies under a new U.S. president.

"We are at a point that we ought to, in the near future, remove some amount of accommodation," he said. The Fed next meets on policy in two weeks.