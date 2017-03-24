FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Fed's Kaplan says should move deliberately to remove accommodation
#Business News
March 23, 2017 / 11:48 PM / 5 months ago

Fed's Kaplan says should move deliberately to remove accommodation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said Thursday that the U.S. central bank should be moving "deliberately but patiently" to remove monetary policy accommodation, as long as the economy continues to make progress toward the Federal Reserve's goals.

In a talk at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Kaplan reiterated his economic forecast for above 2 percent growth for this year, and said the U.S. labor market is relatively tight and the economy is making reasonable progress toward the Fed's 2-percent goal.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; writing by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft

