Fed's Kaplan says should move deliberately to remove accommodation

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said Thursday that the U.S. central bank should be moving "deliberately but patiently" to remove monetary policy accommodation, as long as the economy continues to make progress toward the Federal Reserve's goals.

In a talk at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Kaplan reiterated his economic forecast for above 2 percent growth for this year, and said the U.S. labor market is relatively tight and the economy is making reasonable progress toward the Fed's 2-percent goal.