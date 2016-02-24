Fed's Kaplan says does not expect U.S. to enter recession this year

The United States Federal Reserve Board building is shown in Washington October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

DALLAS (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday that he does not expect the United States to enter recession this year.

Slowing global growth, tightening financial conditions and the U.S. Treasuries yield curve are chief among the factors he is analyzing in determining whether to support further rate hikes this year, Kaplan told an audience at an event in Dallas.

Kaplan is among Fed policymakers advocating a patient and cautious approach to policy tightening in the wake of global headwinds.

