a year ago
Fed should be patient in removing monetary accommodation: Kaplan
#Business News
July 13, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Fed should be patient in removing monetary accommodation: Kaplan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security guard walks in front of an image of the Federal Reserve following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, DC, U.S. on March 16, 2016.Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should only remove monetary policy accommodation in a gradual and patient manner, though it is making progress in achieving its employment and inflation goals, a top official with the U.S. central bank said on Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters after a presentation in Houston, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan added that it wouldn't be wise to speculate on the timing of the next rate move or the number of moves.

Reporting by Terry Wade; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao

