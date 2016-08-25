FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kaplan says case 'strengthening' for Fed rate hike: CNBC
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 25, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Kaplan says case 'strengthening' for Fed rate hike: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Federal Reserve Building stands in Washington April 3, 2012.Joshua Roberts/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should be able to hike U.S. interest rates "in the not too distant future" because of progress, though sometimes slow, on employment and inflation, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

"The case is strengthening" for a rate hike, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on CNBC TV. "And you should conclude from that in the not too distant future ... I think we're moving toward being able to take another step," he said, adding that such a move would depend on continued economic progress.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.