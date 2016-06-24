FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fed could get more positive after strong two-three months: Kaplan
June 24, 2016 / 12:38 AM / a year ago

Fed could get more positive after strong two-three months: Kaplan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could shift its recently cautious tone on the U.S. economy's prospects if economic data strengthens in the next two or three months, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday.

"If (the) next two or three months are strong, you might see something else," Kaplan told a gathering of New York bond traders. He had been asked why, after a poor May jobs report, the U.S. central bank this month appeared to shift its focus toward the dangers of weaker potential economic growth.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
