Fed's Kaplan to downgrade his expected path of rate hikes at March FOMC
February 24, 2016 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Kaplan to downgrade his expected path of rate hikes at March FOMC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday that his more downbeat assessment of the U.S. central bank’s path of rate hikes will be reflected at the next policy meeting in March.

”It wouldn’t be surprising to see in my submission some slowing, or some change in the path. You’ll see some change,” he told reporters following an event in Dallas, referring to the Fed’s economic projections that each policymaker anonymously submits every quarter.

Reporting by Ann Saphir

