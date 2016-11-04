Fed screens out politics in policy decisions, Kaplan says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Friday said he sees no hint of political influence in U.S. central bank decision-making, adding that he and others “screen out” politics in their analysis and deliberations.

Kaplan, in an interview with Bloomberg TV in Mexico City, declined to comment on next Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election, although he said it is “very critical” for the Fed to maintain independence and said his visit to Mexico was aimed at building ties with one of American’s biggest trading partners.

Republican candidate for president, Donald Trump, has accused the Fed of keeping rates low to benefit President Barack Obama, a Democrat. Trump has also said he would build a wall to keep Mexicans from entering the United States. Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival for the White House, has said she believes candidates and presidents should not comment on Fed actions, and has advocated for immigration reform.