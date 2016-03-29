FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Kaplan: globalization, technologies have effect on price pressures
March 29, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Fed's Kaplan: globalization, technologies have effect on price pressures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The impact of globalization and new technologies is pushing down price pressures, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday.

He said that a longstanding economic theory known as the Phillips curve, which holds that falling unemployment drives up inflation, “needs to be adapted because the world has changed.”

“We need to think about labor slack globally. I never dreamed ... that companies would be able to ... even move services this aggressively to countries outside the United States and do it as easily as we’re doing it,” Kaplan said before an audience at the University of Texas at Austin.

Wage pressures do not necessarily translate into price pressures, he added, citing the example of accommodation rental service AirBnB and car-sharing app Uber and their impact in pushing down pricing power of other companies.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by James Dalgleish

