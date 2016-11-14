FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Too early to tell impact of Trump policies: Fed's Kaplan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 14, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 9 months ago

Too early to tell impact of Trump policies: Fed's Kaplan

Ann Saphir

3 Min Read

A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington October 12, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

WICHITA FALLS, Tex. (Reuters) - Markets are betting heavily that the man Americans last week elected as their next president will enact fiscal and other policies that will boost U.S. growth and inflation, but at least one U.S. central banker is pushing back.

Since Republican Donald Trump was elected U.S. president last week, the 10-year Treasury yield has climbed to its highest since January, and stocks have risen to records, on expectations that Trump and a Republican Congress will legislate infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation that will encourage investment and hiring.

But Trump has also embraced policies to restrict immigration, historically a key contributor to U.S. labor force growth, and jack up tariffs on trading partners including Mexico and China.

"There are some potential policies that would be positive for GDP; there are some potential policies that might be negative for GDP; and I don’t know which ones, nor does the country," Dallas Fed Bank President Robert Kaplan told reporters Monday in this Republican stronghold, where Trump voters outnumbered Clinton supporters three to one.

Kaplan has repeatedly called for broad economic policies that can take over from monetary policy as a main driver for U.S. growth. But he has also said that trade has boosted U.S. job growth, and immigration is an important way to increase the labor force and economic output.

Kaplan said that the rise in bond yields is too short-lived to have any impact on his view of appropriate monetary policy.

"It doesn’t yet have implications for what I might or might not do – it gives me a sense of what the market is thinking," he said, adding that he's sticking to his current view that the U.S. economy will probably grow about 2 percent next year, and that it is "appropriate" for the Fed to raise interest rates soon.

"I think you'll see us in the near future remove some accommodation," Kaplan said. The Fed next meets in December, and is widely expected to raise rates then.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.