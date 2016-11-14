A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WICHITA FALLS, Tex. The Federal Reserve is on track to raise U.S. interest rates soon, Dallas Fed Bank President Robert Kaplan suggested on Monday.

"I think you'll see us in the near future remove some accommodation," Kaplan said, adding that rate increases will need to be gradual because expectations for global growth are low. The Fed next meets in December.

Since Republican Donald Trump was elected U.S. president last week, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen, a situation that could give the Fed more room to maneuver, Kaplan said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)