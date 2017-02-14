FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
February 14, 2017 / 7:37 PM / 6 months ago

Fed's Kaplan says prudent to raise rates sooner than later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Tuesday reiterated to reporters that it would be "prudent" for the U.S. central bank to raise rates sooner than later.

"There are benefits to taking the next step and then assessing conditions after that," he said, adding that advocating for an earlier move is not aimed at giving the Fed the option to raise rates more times this year. "I'm not saying it's going to be one meeting versus another."

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

