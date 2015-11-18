FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed 'sensitive' to impact of rate hikes on emerging markets: Kaplan
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 18, 2015 / 5:49 PM / 2 years ago

Fed 'sensitive' to impact of rate hikes on emerging markets: Kaplan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is “sensitive” to the impact future rate hikes may have on emerging market economies, where a buildup of debt to boost growth could create vulnerabilities, the Fed’s newest policymaker, Rob Kaplan, said on Wednesday,

“This is a delicate time and Fed monetary policy has some impact on that,” Kaplan said.

He also said that while the Fed has been surprised by the lack of upward pressure on wages as the jobless rate has declined, it cannot wait until it actually sees those pressures rise before acting to raise rates, because to do so could risk an unwanted rise in inflation.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.