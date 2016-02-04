FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Kaplan says wants to be 'very patient' about raising rates
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 4, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Kaplan says wants to be 'very patient' about raising rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - Robert Kaplan, the new chief of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, signaled on Thursday that he views further interest-rate hikes as far from imminent, saying he wants to be “very patient” in assessing the outlook for the U.S. economy.

Since December, Kaplan told the Real Estate Council in Dallas, financial conditions in the U.S. have tightened, potentially slowing economic growth. Kaplan said he is also watching global developments, particularly the slowdown in China, and its potential impact on the United States.

Kaplan said that while the Fed wants to normalize rates because zero rates cause market distortions, he is currently in a mode of assessing the situation and wants to be “vigilant” about the risks to growth.

Kaplan won’t vote on policy until 2017, but he will take part in the Fed’s policy meetings over the year, with the next one set for mid-March.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.