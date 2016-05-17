Fed's Kaplan's wants rate hike in June or July

(Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday that he will advocate for an interest-rate hike in upcoming meetings.

“Whether that’s June or July, I can’t say right now,” Kaplan told reporters after a speech. He said would prefer to pause after that first 2016 rate hike to assess conditions, and while he would “hope” to continue to normalize rates thereafter, the pace of rate hikes will depend on incoming economic data.