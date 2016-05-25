Fed's Kaplan says wants rate hike in near future

(Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Wednesday said he would support raising interest rates in the “near future,” though the UK vote on whether to leave the European Union will weigh on any Fed rate decision in June.

“If economic data keeps going the way it is, I’ve said I will advocate for an increase in the near future,” Kaplan told reporters after a speech. “That may not be June or July; my approach is take one meeting at a time.”