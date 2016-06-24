FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

June 24, 2016 / 1:14 AM / a year ago

Fed's Kaplan patient on data, not advocating rate hike now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday he is not at this point advocating for interest rate hikes and instead wants to watch U.S. economic data for “a trend established that we’re making improvement.”

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told reporters: “At this point ... I‘m certainly not in a position to be advocating for further action here. I‘m basically in a position where I want to look at more information... The key here is patience.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Sandra Maler

