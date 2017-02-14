FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Kaplan says he is open to some changes to Dodd-Frank
February 14, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 6 months ago

Fed's Kaplan says he is open to some changes to Dodd-Frank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Tuesday expressed support for rolling back some parts of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform act, as long as the priority is reduction of rules for small and midsize banks, and not for big ones.

"I am fine with a review of Dodd-Frank," he said in Houston, but added that tough regulations should remain in place for big banks, including higher capital requirements and stress tests.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

