Fed's Kashkari says Brexit could have moderate effect on U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A vote by Britain Thursday to leave the European Union could have "moderate direct effects" on the U.S. economy, but probably does not pose big financial risks, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

If that view is wrong and a Brexit has a bigger impact on U.S. growth, all policy choices will be on the table for the U.S. central bank, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told reporters after a panel on bank regulation in Washington.

"My outlook is for continued moderate economic growth [and] inflation gradually returning to our 2 percent target," Kashkari said, adding that he does not find it "productive" to say how many rate hikes he expects the Fed to be able to make this year.