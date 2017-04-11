Neel Kashkari, the chief of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve who was the lone dissenter on the Fed's rate hike last month, repeated Tuesday his view that there is still slack in the labor market and that inflation is still lower than it should be.

"I think in both cases we can do a little bit better," Kashkari said in a talk at the Minnesota Business Partnership that was otherwise largely focused on ideas for improving education for kids in low-income families.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)