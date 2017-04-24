Fed's Kashkari: infrastructure spending not key to U.S. growth

(Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Monday he does not believe that spending more to build roads and airports would necessarily result in faster U.S. economic growth.

"I don't see infrastructure holding back our economic growth," Kashkari said at the Fink Investing Conference at UCLA Anderson, adding that while it is possible better infrastructure could boost productivity, the best thing to spend money on would be the U.S. education system. President Donald Trump has promised an increase in infrastructure spending as part of his economic plan.