4 months ago
April 24, 2017 / 4:32 PM / 4 months ago

Fed's Kashkari: infrastructure spending not key to U.S. growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview at Reuters in New York February 17, 2016.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Monday he does not believe that spending more to build roads and airports would necessarily result in faster U.S. economic growth.

"I don't see infrastructure holding back our economic growth," Kashkari said at the Fink Investing Conference at UCLA Anderson, adding that while it is possible better infrastructure could boost productivity, the best thing to spend money on would be the U.S. education system. President Donald Trump has promised an increase in infrastructure spending as part of his economic plan.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

