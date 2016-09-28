U.S. core capital goods orders rise for third straight month
WASHINGTON,New orders for non-military U.S. capital goods other than aircraft rose for a third straight month in August, a positive signal for the business investment outlook.
The Federal Reserve can keep interest rates low for longer because even with jobs being created at a "pretty healthy clip" low rates are not creating inflationary pressures, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, speaking at the Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis streamed live on the bank's website, also said he sees no signs of a housing bubble.
ALGIERS OPEC might still agree an oil output-limiting deal later this year as the economic problems of its de-facto leader Saudi Arabia force Riyadh to cede more ground to arch-rival Iran.
In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the banking industry sought to address an ethics crisis with surveys, town hall meetings, appointments of overseers and mechanisms for employees to report malfeasance.