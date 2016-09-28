Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview at Reuters in New York February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Federal Reserve can keep interest rates low for longer because even with jobs being created at a "pretty healthy clip" low rates are not creating inflationary pressures, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, speaking at the Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis streamed live on the bank's website, also said he sees no signs of a housing bubble.

