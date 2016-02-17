FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Kashkari says need to keep accommodative monetary policy: Bloomberg
#Business News
February 17, 2016 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Kashkari says need to keep accommodative monetary policy: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Neel Kashkari speaks on stage during the California Republican Party Spring Convention in Burlingame, California in this March 16, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should keep interest rates accommodative to spur employment and drive inflation, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday.

“If we keep making sure we have accommodative monetary policy, we can keep bringing people off the sidelines, bring them back into the labor force, bring inflation up to our two percent target,” Kashkari said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

As the Fed’s newest policymaker, Kashkari suggested on Tuesday in his first speech that lawmakers should take radical action to rein in banks, including breaking up the largest ones.

So far he has said little about his views on monetary policy and the economic outlook.

Kashkari, a Republican, is a former Goldman Sachs executive and top U.S. Treasury official. While at Treasury, he managed a key part of the government’s bailout of the banking industry during the financial crisis.

The Fed’s next rate-setting meeting is on March 15-16. Investors do not expect the Fed to increase interest rates this year, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch program.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
