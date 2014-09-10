FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KC Fed labor market activity indicator up in August
September 10, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

KC Fed labor market activity indicator up in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The health of the U.S. labor market improved further in August but its progress slowed a bit, data from the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank showed on Wednesday.

The level of the activity indicator increased in August to -0.52 from -0.60 the prior month. The momentum indicator dipped to 1.13 from 1.20, but remained at historically high levels, the Kansas City Fed said.

The Kansas City Fed’s Labor Market Conditions Indicators (LMCI), published monthly, were built last year as a weighted average of 24 labor market variables to provide a broad gauge of labor activity across the country.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Andrea Ricci

