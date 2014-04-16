FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed's Kocherlakota says interested in bitcoin
April 16, 2014

U.S. Fed's Kocherlakota says interested in bitcoin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARGO, North Dakota (Reuters) - A top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday he is interested in the fast-emerging bitcoin, although he scoffed at the idea that the virtual currency could replace the dollar.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota, speaking at a town hall at North Dakota State University, said he is interested in bitcoin as a technology, not as a currency.

He speculated that bitcoin could make payments among individuals faster. “That’s where I think the interest of it is, myself, as opposed to a new currency that’s going to drive the U.S. dollar out of circulation.”

Reporting by Alicia Underlee Nelson; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

