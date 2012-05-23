FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kocherlakota: rise in joblessness could trigger more Fed easing
May 23, 2012 / 7:28 PM / 5 years ago

Kocherlakota: rise in joblessness could trigger more Fed easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAPID CITY, South Dakota (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve, which has kept short-term rates near zero since December 2008, may need to ease monetary policy further if U.S. unemployment rises or inflation falls, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

Those are possible outcomes if U.S. lawmakers allow a raft of tax breaks to expire on schedule at the end of the year, pushing the nation over a “fiscal cliff” in 2013, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said in answer to an audience question after a talk at the Black Hills Knowledge Network.

But, he added, “I don’t see that that is a policy choice that the Congress and President wind up making,” he said.

Reporting by Kayla Gahagan; writing by Ann Saphir

