Adjusting long-term exit strategy has near-term effects: Fed's Kocherlakota
April 13, 2013 / 7:11 PM / in 4 years

Adjusting long-term exit strategy has near-term effects: Fed's Kocherlakota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota speaks at a macro-finance conference hosted by the Boston Federal Reserve Bank and Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON (Reuters) - Adjusting the Federal Reserve’s longer-term “exit strategy”, or its plan to shrink its balance sheet down to a more normal size, is a good idea but has nearer-term policy effects to be considered, a top U.S. central bank official said on Saturday.

Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, speaking to reporters, said that for example deciding not to sell assets in the years ahead would amount to easier current monetary policy.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

