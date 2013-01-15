FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
January 15, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Fiscal fixes too soon could make Fed's job harder: Kocherlakota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota speaks at a macro-finance conference hosted by the Boston Federal Reserve Bank and Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota (Reuters) - U.S. Congressional action to fix the long-run federal budget by raising taxes or shrinking spending could hurt the recovery if the fixes go into effect over the short term, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

The decision to allow payroll taxes to rise this year already puts downward pressure on the economy, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota told the Financial Planning Association of Minnesota.

If Congress takes further steps to reduce fiscal imbalances in 2013 and 2014, “it will make my job harder,” Kocherlakota said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
