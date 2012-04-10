FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Kocherlakota: move low rate guidance forward
April 10, 2012 / 7:57 PM / 6 years ago

Fed's Kocherlakota: move low rate guidance forward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOLLET, Minnesota (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should pull forward the date it sees as the likely first increase in interest rates to 2013 or earlier from late 2014 to reflect a rosier economic outlook, a top policymaker said on Tuesday.

“I would bring that date in to a nearer date than late 2014,” Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota told reporters after a speech. “There is a gradualism built into policy so with that said I think you would want to be changing that date to something in 2013.”

Reporting by David Bailey in Nicollet and Mark Felsenthal in Washington, writing by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

