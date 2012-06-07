FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Kocherlakota does not update policy stance
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 7, 2012 / 5:32 PM / 5 years ago

Fed's Kocherlakota does not update policy stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - The head of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, reiterating previous comments, said on Thursday that monetary policy should be responsive to signs that the labor market is closer to “maximum employment” than history suggests.

Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the regional Fed bank, delivered virtually the same speech he gave last month and did not update his policy stance, according to prepared remarks to the Annual Entrepreneur & Investor Luncheon.

The Federal Reserve’s mandates are to promote stable prices and maximum employment. But that employment level is difficult to specify because the deep recession may have caused permanent damage to the labor market.

Reporting by David Bailey; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Padraic Cassidy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.