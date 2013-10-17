Talk of trimming QE 'exactly the wrong message': Fed's Kocherlakota

BUTTE, Montana (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official on Thursday took another swipe at his more hawkish colleagues, warning against public discussion of reducing the U.S. central bank’s bond-buying stimulus.

“Talking about reducing stimulus right now because we are ... sufficiently satisfied with where we are in the labor market outlook ... I think that sends exactly the wrong message,” Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said after a speech in Butte, Montana.

The Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, he added, “does not give the whatever-it-takes mentality that ... I think we should be conveying to people.”

Addressing this week’s near U.S. government default, Kocherlakota, who does not have a vote on the FOMC this year, said the quicker politicians get their fiscal house “in order” the more that longer-term inflation expectations will be anchored, and the better ultimately for monetary policy.