Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota speaks at a macro-finance conference hosted by the Boston Federal Reserve Bank and Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota did not comment on the U.S. economic outlook or monetary policy in remarks prepared for delivery to a community forum in St. Paul, Minn. on Friday.

Kocherlakota, one of the Fed’s most vocal supporters of continued super-easy monetary policy, used his opening remarks at the conference to urge more collaboration around healthcare policy.