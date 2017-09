Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota speaks at a macro-finance conference hosted by the Boston Federal Reserve Bank and Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, did not comment on monetary policy or the economy, according to prepared remarks on Saturday.

Instead, he was to give a speech touting the need for diversity of views in the U.S. central bank.