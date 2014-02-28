FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed has time to mull financial instability concerns: Kocherlakota
February 28, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

Fed has time to mull financial instability concerns: Kocherlakota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota speaks at a macro-finance conference hosted by the Boston Federal Reserve Bank and Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top Fed official said on Friday concern that loose monetary policy was fueling financial instability was not a pressing issue and that there was enough slack in the economy to give the U.S. central bank two to three years to mull the problem.

“We don’t need this theory to be able to make decisions in March of 2014,” Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota said in a reference to the concern that loose monetary policy could be fueling financial instability.

But he added that the economy remains weak, so “I think we have two to three years to be thinking of this problem.”

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao

