Fed's Kocherlakota sees risk of U.S. disinflation
#Business News
April 15, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

Fed's Kocherlakota sees risk of U.S. disinflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Narayana Kocherlakota, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, speaks at the ninth annual Carroll School of Management Finance Conference at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WINONA, Minn. (Reuters) - While the risk of an outright decline in prices is low in the United States, low wage growth could push down on inflation, slowing its increase, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

The threat of such so-called disinflation is worrisome, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said, because it means inflation is moving away from, and not toward, the Fed’s 2 percent goal.

Kocherlakota repeated his view that inflation will rise back to 2 percent over the next three years, but said he is more worried about the downside risk to that forecast than the upside risks.

Reporting by David Bailey; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler

