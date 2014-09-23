FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Kocherlakota says low inflation gives room for stimulus
#Credit Markets
September 23, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Kocherlakota says low inflation gives room for stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Narayana Kocherlakota, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, speaks at the ninth annual Carroll School of Management Finance Conference at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve can keep stimulating the U.S. economy because inflation is posing little threat, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Tuesday.

“I‘m expecting an inflation rate to run below 2 percent for the next four years, through 2018,” Kocherlakota told college students in Marquette, Michigan. “That means there is more room for monetary policy to be helpful in terms of ... boosting demand without running up against generating too much inflation.”

Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci

