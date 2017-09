Narayana Kocherlakota, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, speaks at the ninth annual Carroll School of Management Finance Conference at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota, in a nearly identical repeat of an address made on Oct. 7 and again on Nov. 5, said on Wednesday that an interest-rate hike at any time in 2015 would be “inappropriate” because of the muted outlook for inflation.