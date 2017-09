Narayana Kocherlakota, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, arrives at the opening reception of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Stubbs

(Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota, in remarks nearly identical to five speeches he has given since Sept. 22, repeated Tuesday that an interest-rate hike at any time in 2015 would be “inappropriate” because of the muted outlook for inflation.