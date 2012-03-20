FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed can rein in inflation when needed: Kocherlakota
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2012 / 10:41 PM / 6 years ago

Fed can rein in inflation when needed: Kocherlakota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has the tools to keep inflation under wraps despite the huge increase in its balance sheet in recent years, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

“The Fed can rein in inflation by raising interest rates at the appropriate time,” Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said in answer to an audience question after a speech at Washington University in St. Louis.

Rather than simply raising its target policy rate, he said, the Fed will do so by raising the interest it pays on excess reserves held by banks.

Kocherlakota also said he sees the unemployment rate, now at 8.3 percent, falling slightly below 8 percent this year and to the “low sevens” by the end of next year.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.