Fed's Kocherlakota to 'do what it takes' on U.S. inflation
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

Fed's Kocherlakota to 'do what it takes' on U.S. inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARGO, North Dakota (Reuters) - A top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday he will “do what it takes” to get inflation to be around 2 percent, including raising rates sharply if prices unexpectedly start to spiral upward too quickly.

But Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota, speaking at a town hall at North Dakota State University, made it clear that he does not anticipate such a scenario.

Instead, he said, inflation is so low now that the Fed can afford to keep monetary policy accommodative as the economic recovery proceeds.

“I am concerned that inflation is as low as it is,” he said.

The Fed will probably need to raise rates only gradually as the recovery gains steam, he said.

Reporting by Alicia Underlee Nelson; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
