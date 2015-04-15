FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Kocherlakota: Low inflation is sign of too-high unemployment
April 15, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

Fed's Kocherlakota: Low inflation is sign of too-high unemployment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINONA, Minn.(Reuters) - Too-low inflation is a sign that economic resources are being underutilized and the absence of wage pressures suggests the U.S. economy is still some distance from full employment, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

The percentage of people working as a percent of the total population, which fell sharply after the financial crisis, could be “much higher” without sparking inflation, Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Fed, said at a Town Hall at Winona State University.

Reporting by David Bailey; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler

