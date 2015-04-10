FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kocherlakota: raising rates would go the 'wrong way' for economy
April 10, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

Kocherlakota: raising rates would go the 'wrong way' for economy

David Bailey

2 Min Read

Narayana Kocherlakota, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, speaks at the ninth annual Carroll School of Management Finance Conference at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (Reuters) - Raising interest rates would push the U.S. economy the “wrong way,” Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Friday.

Higher rates would hurt spending and borrowing just as consumer confidence is beginning to show signs of recovering, he said. Kocherlakota is one of only two Fed policymakers who want the U.S. central bank to wait until next year to raise rates; the other 15, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, believe rate hikes should start this year.

“If we start to raise rates too rapidly, we’re going to push down on spending, push down on incomes, push down on employment, push down on prices,” he said. “Everything is going to move in the wrong direction.”

Fed officials have kept short-term borrowing costs near zero since December 2008. With inflation still running below the Fed’s 2-percent target and unemployment still elevated, raising rates this year would be a mistake, Kocherlakota said. The Fed should wait until the second half of next year to begin raising rates, he said.

Reporting by David Bailey, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

