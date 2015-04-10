FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kocherlakota: raising rates would go the 'wrong way' for economy
April 10, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Kocherlakota: raising rates would go the 'wrong way' for economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.(Reuters) - Raising interest rates would push the U.S. economy the “wrong way,” Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Friday.

Higher rates would push down on spending and borrowing just as consumer confidence is beginning to show signs of recovering, he said. Kocherlakota is one of only two Fed policymakers who want the U.S. central bank to wait until next year to raise rates; the other 15 believe rate hikes should start this year.

Reporting by David Bailey, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

