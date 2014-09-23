FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Kocherlakota cautions against raising U.S. interest rates
September 23, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

Fed's Kocherlakota cautions against raising U.S. interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Narayana Kocherlakota, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, speaks at the ninth annual Carroll School of Management Finance Conference at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should be wary of raising rates while inflation is running below its 2-percent goal, because doing so could undermine its credibility and unmoor inflation expectations, a top Fed official said on Monday.

“I think we need to be very cautious and careful about starting to raise rates, because we do want to be sure that inflation is on the path back to 2 percent,” Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota told the Economic Club of Marquette County in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Boosting rates too early could lower inflation further, undermining the public’s belief that the Fed is serious about its inflation target and raising the threat of a debilitating bout of falling prices.

Imposing a two-year deadline on reaching the Fed’s inflation target would be helpful because it would help bring unemployment down faster, Kocherlakota added.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

