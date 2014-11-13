FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Kocherlakota: concerned on drop in inflation expectations
November 13, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Kocherlakota: concerned on drop in inflation expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PALO ALTO Calif. (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Thursday that his dissent against ending the Fed’s bond-buying program last month was driven by a concern that the central bank was sending the wrong signal on its intentions.

Noting a recent drop in long-term inflation expectations based on readings of financial markets, he said he was “concerned that that signaled a lack of confidence in the credibility of our commitment” to boost inflation back to 2 percent.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese

