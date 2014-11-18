Fed should do whatever it takes to reach goals: Kocherlakota

SAINT PAUL Minn. (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Narayana Kocherlakota said Tuesday that the path of U.S. interest rates will depend on how the economy evolves, as the U.S. central bank aims at its twin goals of 2-percent inflation and full employment.

“The right answer is, I‘m going to do whatever it takes in terms of interest rate policy in order to reach these goals,” he said in answer to an audience question after a talk in Saint Paul, Minnesota.