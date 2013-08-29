FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yellen a better Fed chief for workers: labor leader
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 29, 2013 / 4:38 PM / in 4 years

Yellen a better Fed chief for workers: labor leader

Amanda Becker

2 Min Read

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen addresses the 29th National Association for Business Economics Policy Conference in Washington March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Labor unions would prefer to see Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen as the head of the U.S. central bank over former White House economic adviser Lawrence Summers, a top labor leader said on Thursday.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said many of the problems that workers face are rooted in the policies of Fed chiefs who de-emphasized achieving full employment in favor of reducing inflation.

“This next person is going to have a decision to make,” Trumka told reporters.

Yellen has shown more of a commitment to reducing unemployment than Summers has thus far, Trumka said.

“History would indicate that she is for a much more balanced approach,” Trumka told reporters.

Yellen and Summers are believed to be President Barack Obama’s top candidates to succeed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose second four-year term ends in January.

The AFL-CIO is the largest federation of labor unions in the United States. As its leader, Trumka is among a group that meets regularly with U.S. Senate Democrats to discuss policy issues, including presidential nominees.

Obama’s Fed pick, after being vetted by the White House, will go through Senate confirmation.

Trumka, who was speaking with reporters at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast briefing about labor issues, said the new leader of the Fed would play an important role in righting the course for U.S. workers.

Trumka declined to say whether the AFL-CIO or its member unions would seek to block the confirmation of Summers if he was the White House nominee, but he said labor leaders would be involved in the selection process.

The White House has said no decisions have been made about Bernanke’s successor, and the president is unlikely to announce the nominee until autumn.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Howard Goller and Kenneth Barry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.