Fed closely watching China financial turmoil: Lacker
January 7, 2016 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Fed closely watching China financial turmoil: Lacker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RALEIGH, N.C. (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is keeping a close eye on this week’s turmoil in China’s financial markets, but it remains unclear if the drop in the value of Chinese stocks and the yuan currency will have much impact on the U.S. economy, a Fed policymaker said on Thursday.

“It’s not clear that developments in China this week have substantial implications for the fundamentals of the United States, but naturally we will be watching closely,” Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker told reporters in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao

