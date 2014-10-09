FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lacker not bothered by Fed, market expectations mismatch
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2014 / 7:12 PM / 3 years ago

Lacker not bothered by Fed, market expectations mismatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASHEVILLE N.C. (Reuters) - The fact that Federal Reserve officials generally expect a sooner interest-rate rise and a more aggressive tightening cycle than do investors is probably based on data expectations and is not a source of concern, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

The expectations gap is “within reasonable tolerance at this point,” Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker told reporters after a speech here. “It’s not a source of alarm for me,” he added. “The gap is most likely accounted for by differences in views on how the data is going to come in.”

Investors in futures markets don’t expect the Fed to raise rates from near zero until September of next year. Minutes of the central bank’s last policy meeting, released on Wednesday, show officials fretted that rate-rise expectations were out of sync.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.