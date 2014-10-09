Lacker not bothered by Fed, market expectations mismatch

ASHEVILLE N.C. (Reuters) - The fact that Federal Reserve officials generally expect a sooner interest-rate rise and a more aggressive tightening cycle than do investors is probably based on data expectations and is not a source of concern, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

The expectations gap is “within reasonable tolerance at this point,” Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker told reporters after a speech here. “It’s not a source of alarm for me,” he added. “The gap is most likely accounted for by differences in views on how the data is going to come in.”

Investors in futures markets don’t expect the Fed to raise rates from near zero until September of next year. Minutes of the central bank’s last policy meeting, released on Wednesday, show officials fretted that rate-rise expectations were out of sync.